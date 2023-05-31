Company announcement

No. 09/2023

31 May 2023

Netcompany releases mid-term targets

In connection with the upcoming Capital Markets Day on 1 June, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) has today updated and released its financial mid-term targets to be achieved by the end of 2026.

By 2026 Netcompany expects to reach the following financial results on Group level

Organic revenue of at least DKK 8.5bn

Adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20%

Accumulated Cash redistribution to shareholders of at least DKK 2bn

During the upcoming Capital Markets Day, Netcompany will elaborate on strategic initiatives, give updates on the individual parts of the Group and discuss financial targets.

