Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement

No. 11/2023

18 August 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 ("Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name Åsa Riisberg

Reason for the notification

Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of Netcompany Group A/S

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares







DK0060952919

Nature of the transaction Acquisition

Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

DKK 264.00 1,000

DKK 254.00 1,000

Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



Volume: 2,000



Price: DKK 259.00 (weighted average)

Date of the transaction 16/18 August 2023