|
18.08.2023 17:22:27
Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company announcement
No. 11/2023
18 August 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 ("Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Åsa Riisberg
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors of Netcompany Group A/S
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 264.00 1,000
DKK 254.00 1,000
|Aggregated information
|
Volume: 2,000
Price: DKK 259.00 (weighted average)
|Date of the transaction
|16/18 August 2023
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
|
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel
|
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!