|
25.01.2024 15:32:47
Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company Announcement
No. 03/2024
25 January 2024
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 ("Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP”).
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|André Rogaczewski
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 2,037 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 2,037 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 2,037
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 January 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Claus Jørgensen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|COO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 2,037 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 2,037 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 2,037
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 January 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thomas Johansen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,132 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,132 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 1,132
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 January 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of Investor Relations
+45 60 62 60 87
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
|31,52
|-1,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.