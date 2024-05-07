07.05.2024 17:02:34

Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company Announcement
No. 20/2024
7 May 2024


Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 ("Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name Thomas Johansen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CFO
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		 Price(s)         Volume(s)
 DKK 310.39    5,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 N/A
e)Date of the transaction7 May 2024
f)Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR		 
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 60 62 60 87

                                                                               

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten