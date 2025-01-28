|
Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company announcement
No. 07/2025
28 January 2025
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 ("Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP”).
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|André Rogaczewski
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,935 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,935 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 1,935
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 January 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Claus Jørgensen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|COO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,935 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,935 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 1,935
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 January 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thomas Johansen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,075 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,075 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 1,075
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 January 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87
Attachment
