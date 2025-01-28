28.01.2025 15:24:23

Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement
No. 07/2025

                                                 28 January 2025

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 ("Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP”).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name André Rogaczewski
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CEO
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name  Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		 Shares

 

 

 

 DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,935 RSUs granted   under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,935 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 0            1,935
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 N/A
e)Date of the transaction  28 January 2025
f)Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name Claus Jørgensen
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status COO
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name  Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		 Shares

 

 

 

 DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,935 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,935 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 0            1,935
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 N/A
e)Date of the transaction  28 January 2025
f)Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name Thomas Johansen
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CFO
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name  Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		 Shares

 

 

 

 DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,075 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,075 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		 Price(s)         Volume(s)
 DKK 0            1,075
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 N/A
e)Date of the transaction  28 January 2025
f)Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs 42,44 -2,97% Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.01.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.25 KW 4: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
25.01.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.01.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Gewinner- und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.25 KW 4: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX-Anleger nach DeepSeek-Schock wieder mutiger -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Japan-Börse unter Druck - Handelspause in Shanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verliert der Schock vom Vortag an Relevanz. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen werden leicht im Plus erwartet. DeepSeek belastete am Dienstag den japanischen Aktienmarkt.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen