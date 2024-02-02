02.02.2024 11:42:25

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement
No. 05/2024

                                                2 February 2024

On 25 January 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of initiating the redistribution of DKK 2bn to shareholders in line with the midterm 2026 targets. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 1 May 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
25-01-2024 10,000 254.80 2,548,000
26-01-2024 10,000 271.49 2,714,900
27-01-2024 9,000 273.37 2,460,330
28-01-2024 9,000 277.14 2,494,260
31-01-2024 9,000 274.89 2,474,010
Accumulated for the period47,000-12,691,500
Accumulated under the programme47,000-12,691,500

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 434,593 treasury shares corresponding to 0.9% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of Investor Relations 
+45 60 62 60 87

