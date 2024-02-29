|
29.02.2024 10:10:21
Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
Company announcement
No. 09/2024
29 February 2024
On 25 January 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of initiating the redistribution of DKK 2bn to shareholders in line with the midterm 2026 targets. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 1 May 2024.
Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 February 2024 to 28 February 2024:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|22-02-2024
|5,000
|309.58
|1,547,900
|23-02-2024
|8,000
|303.62
|2,428,960
|26-02-2024
|12,000
|290.65
|3,487,800
|27-02-2024
|12,000
|284.47
|3,413,640
|28-02-2024
|10,000
|298.94
|2,989,400
|Accumulated for the period
|47,000
|-
|13,867,700
|Accumulated under the programme
|195,000
|-
|56,028,010
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 580,601 treasury shares corresponding to 1.2% of the total share capital.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87
Attachments
- 09. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
- 09. Appendix - Information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period 22 February 2024 to 28 February 2024
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX startet höher -- DAX mit neuem Höchststand -- Asiens Märkte fest - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist fester gestartet, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde erklimmt. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, in Tokio werden neue Rekorde erklommen.