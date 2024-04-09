09.04.2024 10:16:49

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement
No. 15/2024

                                                 9 April 2024

On 25 January 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of initiating the redistribution of DKK 2bn to shareholders in line with the midterm 2026 targets. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 1 May 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 2 April 2024 to 8 April 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
02-04-2024 5,000 292.53 1,462,650
03-04-2024 6,000 290.73 1,744,380
04-04-2024 6,000 294.75 1,768,500
05-04-2024 6,000 292.36 1,754,160
08-04-2024 7,000 288.10 2,016,700
Accumulated for the period30,000-8,746,390
Accumulated under the programme410,000-117,783,770

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 792,849 treasury shares corresponding to 1.6% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs 38,90 0,99% Netcompany Group A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger vorsichtig: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag abwärts. Auch beim DAX geben die Kurse nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Dienstag uneinheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen