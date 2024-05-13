13.05.2024 16:29:55

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

No. 21/2024

                                                 13 May 2024

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 12 August 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 3 May 2024 to 8 May 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
03-05-2024 14,000 283.64 3,970,960
06-05-2024 14,000 286.77 4,014,780
07-05-2024 7,320 308.70 2,259,684
08-05-2024 20,000 307.58 6,151,600
Accumulated for the period55,320-16,397,024
Accumulated under the programme55,320-16,397,024

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 962,295 treasury shares corresponding to 1.9% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

