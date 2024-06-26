Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

26 June 2024

On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 12 August 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 19 June 2024 to 25 June 2024:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 19-06-2024 5,763 314.92 1,814,857 20-06-2024 4,857 314.79 1,528,930 21-06-2024 3,027 314.75 952,739 24-06-2024 25,000 317.44 7,936,105 25-06-2024 6,000 305.79 1,834,732 Accumulated for the period 44,647 - 14,067,363 Accumulated under the programme 438,410 - 135,998,400

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,339,318 treasury shares corresponding to 2.7% of the total share capital.

