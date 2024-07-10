10.07.2024 13:30:41

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme


Company announcement  
No. 29/2024 

 10 July 2024 


On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 12 August 2024. 



Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis. 



The following transactions have been executed in the period 3 July 2024 to 9 July 2024: 


  Number of shares  Average purchase price, DKK  Transaction value, DKK 
03-07-2024   3,461   299.05  1,035,008  
04-07-2024  16,342   295.91  4,865,822 
05-07-2024   9,542   299.69  2,859,649 
08-07-2024  13,000   297.48  3,867,254  
09-07-2024  15,000   294.16  4,412,345 
Accumulated for the period  57,345  17,010,077 
Accumulated under the programme  555,095  171,028,777 



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix. 



Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,456,003 treasury shares corresponding to 2.9% of the total share capital. 



Additional information 

For additional information, please contact: 



Netcompany Group A/S 

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24 

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87  




Attachments


