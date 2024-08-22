22.08.2024 10:11:35

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement  

No. 37/2024 

 22 August 2024 


On 14 August 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,000,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.  


The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 October 2024. 


Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis. 


The following transactions have been executed in the period 14 August 2024 to 21 August 2024: 


  Number of shares  Average purchase price, DKK  Transaction value, DKK 
14-08-2024  13,000   302.78  3,936,140  
15-08-2024  14,300   292.76  4,186,468 
16-08-2024  15,000   295.51  4,432,650 
19-08-2024  16,000   296.18  4,738,880 
20-08-2024  13,000   302.87  3,937,310 
21-08-2024  13,000   300.95  3,912,350 
Accumulated for the period  84,300  25,143,798 
Accumulated under the programme  84,300  25,143,798 



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix. 

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,817,409 treasury shares corresponding to 3.6% of the total share capital. 


Additional information 

For additional information, please contact: 

Netcompany Group A/S 

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24 

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87  




Attachments


