20.09.2024 11:09:11

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement
No. 41/2024

                                                 20 September 2024

On 14 August 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,000,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 October 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 September 2024 to 19 September 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
13-09-2024  6,000 309.341,856,040
16-09-2024  6,000 309.481,856,880
17-09-2024  5,000 314.761,573,800
18-09-2024  7,000 312.132,184,910
19-09-2024  4,000 318.471,273,880
Accumulated for the period28,000-8,745,510
Accumulated under the programme286,300-86,179,198

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 2,019,409 treasury shares corresponding to 4% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments


