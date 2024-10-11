11.10.2024 09:41:43

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme




Company announcement  
No. 44/2024 

 11 October 2024 



On 14 August 2024, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,000,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.  



The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 October 2024. 



Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis. 



The following transactions have been executed in the period 4 October 2024 to 10 October 2024: 





  Number of shares  Average purchase price, DKK  Transaction value, DKK 
04-10-2024   10,000    301.51    3,005,100  
07-10-2024   10,000    300.90    3,009,000  
08-10-2024   10,000    299.96    2,999,600  
09-10-2024   11,000    299.98    3,299,780  
10-10-2024   11,000    296.97    3,266,670 
Accumulated for the period  52,000  15,580,150 
Accumulated under the programme  416,300  125,539,868 





Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix. 



Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 2,149,409 treasury shares corresponding to 4.3% of the total share capital. 



Additional information 

For additional information, please contact: 



Netcompany Group A/S 

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24 

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87  




