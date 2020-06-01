NetDragon and KONKA Introduce New Smart Education Panel

HONG KONG, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Fujian Huaying Education Technology Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen KONKA E-Display Co., Ltd ("KONKA E-Display"), subsidiary of KONKA Group Co., Ltd ("KONKA"), held an online conference for KONKA-Promethean strategic cooperation signing ceremony and product launch on 1 June 2020, in which a new smart education product – KONKA-Promethean Smart Education Panel was introduced.

KONKA-Promethean Smart Education Panel was successfully developed in one year with the joint force of Promethean, a NetDragon subsidiary and the world's leader in K-12 education panels, and KONKA, a leader in the display industry, and is specificially targeted towards the China K-12 market. This panel is well-equipped with a strong set of hardware, which is supported by KONKA's strong R&D and manufacturing prowess, as well as NetDragon's outstanding interactive teaching software resources including 101 education PPT, while integrating functions such as lesson preparation and delivery, in-class exercise, AI teaching assistant, and also millions of education resources. The product will bring teachers extraordinary teaching experience and improve interaction between teachers and students. This all-in-one education touch panel will have a 75-inch model and a 86-inch model, equipped with blue light-filtered LCD screen and multi-touch functionality to allow users to zoom in and out easily. Its 4K ultra high definition and ultra-wide viewing angle will also bring immersive learning experience to students. In addition, it supports interchangeable Android and Windows systems. Lastly, teachers and students can also use QR codes or email to achieve local and cloud storage, which is convenient for saving and one-click sharing.

Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon, commented: "KONKA is an outstanding representative of 'Intelligent Manufacturing in China' with strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, whereas Promethean, a NetDragon subsidiary, has been a market leader in US and many European markets for years. The introduction of KONKA-Promethean Smart Education Panel embodies both parties' passion in education and aspiration of technology enhancement. With an aim to bring users a better learning experience, NetDragon believes that this new product will be a great success in China. We are excited to promote 'Intelligent Manufacturing in China' and 'China Solutions' in smart education to the world."

Chang Dong, Vice President of KONKA, commented, "The cooperation between KONKA and Promethean will open up a new era in the field of smart education. The launch of this smart education panel is an important embodiment of education informatization and smart industrialization. It is not only a tool for interactive teaching, but also supported by new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data. The new generation of smart education products will bring better learning experience and services to children in the China market."

This product launch is expected to accelerate NetDragon's user coverage in China, where NetDragon has started large-scale penetration of Promethean offerings with multiple tender wins in Fuzhou since last year. This cooperation with KONKA represents another milestone for Promethean in the China market.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

About KONKA Group Co., Ltd

KONKA Group Co., Ltd., formerly known as Shenzhen Konka Electronic Co., Ltd., was established on 21 May 1980. It was the first Sino-foreign joint electronic venture during the Chinese economic reform. With the lead of Overseas Chinese Town Enterprises Co, KONKA has entered a new strategic development stage. Nowadays, with an aim to upgrading toward emerging industries, expanding to industrial real estate business, and extending to internet and supply chain services, KONKA is heading toward the development of "Technology+Industry+Urbanization", by riding on its business model of "Hardware+Software, Terminal+Users, Technology+Investment Control", as well as its solid foundation in consumer electronics business and "Technology+Investment Control" composite ability. KONKA has built four major business hubs, including science and technology park business hub, industrial products business hub, platform service business hub, and investment and finance business hub.

