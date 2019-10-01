NetEase Cloud Music sells over half of Taylor Swift's latest album "Lover" in China

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, a leading Chinese music streaming platform, has sold more than 510,000 copies of Taylor Swift's latest digital album Lover by the end of September, or more than half of the album's total sales of over 1 million in China, outperforming its peers by a wide margin and once again demonstrating the platform's advantages in promoting Western music in the Chinese market.

NetEase Cloud Music has been a hub for Chinese fans of the American popular singer, as the account of Taylor Swift has been followed by more than 3.1 million users on the platform since it was opened on June 14, 2019.

The excellent user experience of NetEase Cloud Music is also behind the remarkable sales of Lover on the platform. Prior to the release of the album, Taylor Swift was invited to chat with her fans in the comment zone on the platform. On September 9, NetEase Cloud Music invited five lucky users to attend Taylor Swift's "City of Lover" concert held in Paris in celebration of the release of the album, and more lucky users will be invited to Taylor Swift's Asian Tour and the exclusive Asian fans meeting.

The strong performance of NetEase Cloud Music's sales of Swift's latest album once again demonstrates the platform's position as one of the best platforms to promote and release Western music in the Chinese market.

NetEase Cloud Music is the most popular entertainment app among China's Generation Z, or those born after 1995, according to a report released earlier in September by Mob Tech, a Chinese data service provider.

