NetEase Cloud Music Signs Digital Music Distribution Agreement with Studio Ghibli

HANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, one of China's leading music streaming platforms owned by leading Chinese internet company NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), today announced that it has signed a digital music distribution agreement with Studio Ghibli, one of the most acclaimed animation studios in the world. Under this agreement, NetEase Cloud Music will be the digital music distributor for Studio Ghibli's music catalog, including albums and soundtracks from its sought-after animated feature films such asMy Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle and Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea, in Chinese mainland.

Studio Ghibli is famous for the exquisite and high-quality content of its animated feature films, and have produced a handful of Japan's highest-grossing animated films, including the internationally beloved title Spirited Away, directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Moreover, they maintain a high standard of music soundtracks. Joe Hisaishi, a famous Japanese musician, has worked on the composition for many Ghibli films, producing iconic music that has become part of the collective childhood memory across generations in China.

In recent years, NetEase Cloud Music has gained access to a robust library of Japanese music content, including a considerable hold of popular music of Japanese animations, comics, games, J-pop and Japanese classical music. The platform also has unique advantages for promoting music, with record-breaking sales in the domestic market.

The cooperation with Studio Ghibli further strengthens NetEase Cloud Music's competitive edge as a go-to platform for high-quality international music. With its proven copyright management capabilities and a large user base across young generations, NetEase Cloud Music strives to bring a variety of music from prestigious musicians and labels to its growing user community.

About NetEase Cloud Music

NetEase Cloud Music is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Focusing on providing a differentiated user experience, NetEase Cloud Music has been praised for providing precise, personalized recommendations, promoting user interaction, and creating a strong social community. Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), NetEase Cloud Music is widely recognized as one of China's most active music platforms in terms of user retention rate, user time spent on the platform and the level of user-generated content. NetEase Cloud Music has more than 800 million users and over 30 million tracks.

