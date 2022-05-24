|
24.05.2022 11:09:37
NetEase Q1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Netease Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet and online game services provider, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was RMB4.39 billion or $693.1 million, compared to RMB4.44 billion a year ago.
Basic net income was $0.21 per share or $1.06 per ADS, compared to $0.21 per share or $1.05 per ADS a year ago.
Adjusted attributable net income totaled RMB5.12 billion or $807.3 million, compared to RMB5,080.7 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.25 per share or $1.23 per ADS, compared to $0.24 per share or $1.20 per ADS in the prior year.
Net revenues were RMB23.6 billion or $3.72 billion, an increase of 14.8 percent from last year's RMB20.52 million.
Further, the board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.0644 per share or $0.3220 per ADS for the first quarter of 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netease Inc. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.05.22
|NetEase (NTES) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.05.22
|Ausblick: Netease gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
14.03.22
|Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling (MotleyFool)
|
10.03.22
|Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
24.02.22
|NetEase (NTES) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Netease zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Netease legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)