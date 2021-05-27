Neteera makes annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list second year running

JERUSALEM, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neteera, global leader in contactless vital signs sensing, has been named for the second year running to the CNBC Disruptor 50, an annual list of private venture-backed companies transforming the economy and the way we live. Over 1,500 nominees contended for the prestigious award this year.

The Jerusalem-based startup developed a first-of-its-kind solution to monitor human physiological parameters. The Neteera microsensor presents a contact-free, hands-free, cable-free, and disposables-free approach to safely facilitate rapid and accurate detection of vital signs and biodata in real time, while providing historical data, thereby safeguarding and improving lives. The technology is suitable for the home as well as hospitals and care facilities and Neteera is enabling personalized care worldwide through advanced health management.

Seamless and continuous patient monitoring, with no patient involvement is a long sought-after solution that will significantly simplify understanding of patient status, improve prognosis, and reduce patient stress levels and cost. Neteera's technology is based on a combination of proprietary micro-radar on chip, algorithms, artificial intelligence, and cloud. There are no cameras and all information obtained is anonymized, providing ultimate privacy.

Isaac Litman, Founder and CEO of Neteera said: "Our naming for the second year in a row to CNBC Disruptor 50 is a clear indication of Neteera's potential to change healthcare as we know it. Healthcare is rapidly redefining itself and we are proud to be spearheading the drive for safety, comfort, quality and equality of care for all. As one of our customers put it: 'Neteera should be a part of every clinical care end point, from hospitals, to clinics to home'".

ABOUT NETEERA TECHNOLOGIES

Neteera is a Jerusalem-based hi-tech company with a vision to make healthcare available to all, regardless of how much they are paying for their health coverage. Neteera facilitates healthcare provision from home, hospital or care facilities, supports caregivers by providing a safer work environment, and saves healthcare systems money & resources in patient care, thereby improving and saving lives.

Further information:

www.neteera.com

pr@neteera.com

SOURCE Neteera Technologies Ltd.