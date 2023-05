Netflix: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to subscription video on demand (SVOD) services, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is the biggest name in the business. With more than 230 million subscribers around the world, the streamer is unparalleled in terms of scale and reach. However, with some experts anticipating the company's viewership figures will decline this year, investors may wonder what the best position is for Netflix stock.So let's break down the status of the company and its future prospects to see if we can determine how stakeholders might approach its shares.After many years of saying advertising didn't make sense for the Netflix model, the company performed something of an about-face in November 2022 when it launched Basic with Ads. The $6.99 a month ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service was pitched as a cheaper plan for those who don't mind a few commercials in the middle of their watch sessions.Continue reading