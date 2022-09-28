Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.09.2022 12:48:15

Netflix Adding New Feature To Mobile Games

(RTTNews) - Netflix, Inc. said it is adding a new feature to offer a more personalized mobile games experience on the platform.

In a statement, Sophia Yang, Product Manager, Mobile Games, said the company is rolling out the ability to create game handles, with which members will be able to create a unique public username. This can be used across all Netflix games.

Netflix noted that game handles help players discover, make friends and play with each other in multiplayer games like Rival Pirates or within leaderboards in games like Dominoes Café and Lucky Luna.

For setting up a game handle, the user needs to follow two simple steps on both iOS and Android devices. They need to boot up their Netflix mobile app, and then download Rival Pirates or Lucky Luna for prompts to select gamer handle in-game on iOS. On Android, the users need to select the games tab in the navigation bar and find the banner that says 'Create your Netflix game handle'

Yang also announced the launch of latest mobile games, Spongebob: Get Cooking (Tilting Point), a culinary adventure based on the series, and Desta: The Memories Between (ustwo Games).

The announcement comes as the video streaming giant struggles to keep up its subscribers amid the skyrocketing competition. In the second quarter, Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers globally, after reporting a subscriber loss also in the preceding first quarter. The majority of the loss were in the U.S. and Canada region along with EMEA, while LATAM and APAC regions recorded slight growth.

In August, Walt Disney's streaming services, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, surpassed Netflix in the number of subscribers. Disney then had 221 million streaming customers across all of its platforms, which was above Netflix's 220.7 million subscribers announced in July.

The streaming giant is in the process of building an ad-supported version of the company's streaming service, which is expected to launch next year. Netflix in late August also hired two executives from Snapchat to lead its advertising sales team.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Netflix Inc.mehr Analysen

14.09.22 Netflix Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.09.22 Netflix Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.07.22 Netflix Neutral UBS AG
20.07.22 Netflix Equal Weight Barclays Capital
20.07.22 Netflix Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Netflix Inc. 250,25 -0,99% Netflix Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlreiche Belastungs- und Unsicherheitsfaktoren: ATX tiefrot -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen