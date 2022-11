Netflix and Disney Might Be Launching Ad-Supported Tiers at the Exact Wrong Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a difficult time to be in the digital advertising business.Big-name companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google are showing signs of slowing ad sales, while video ad specialists like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gave a dismal outlook for this year's fourth quarter. And the drop is coming right in time for the launch of Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) ad-supported streaming tiers.Netflix launched its new Basic with Ads tier earlier this month, and Disney will launch its ad-supported Disney+ tier at the start of December. The timing couldn't be worse.Continue reading