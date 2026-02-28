Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
28.02.2026 05:30:00
Netflix Backs Out of the Warner Bros. Deal. 5 Reasons It's a Smart Move
After months of intrigue, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) finally bowed out of the competition for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). Though its offer to buy the company's streaming and studio assets was originally accepted back in December, Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) persisted and scored a winning bid with an offer of $111 billion, including debt, or $31 a share for the whole company.Netflix investors breathed a sigh of relief after the news was announced, with the stock up 9% on Friday. Prior to the update, Netflix stock had fallen by as much as 25% after WBD accepted its offer.Still, the deal always seemed misguided, and it's good news for investors that it's been abandoned. Here are five reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
