Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
17.07.2026 17:51:46
Netflix Beat Estimates Again; Why Did the Stock Drop 12% Anyway?
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell as much as 12.2% on Friday morning before recovering to a 9.1% decline as of 11:20 a.m. ET. The video-streaming giant delivered a perfectly cromulent Q2 2026 report on Thursday evening, but investors still found reasons to drop the stock price.Revenue hit $12.56 billion, matching estimates. EPS of $0.80 beat the Street by a penny. Netflix has missed bottom-line estimates about once a year since 2023, and this wasn't one of those misses. Full-year guidance? Unchanged at the midpoint. Operating income growth tracking north of 20%. Every figure fell well within management's Q2 guidance.Netflix announced it will publish its "What We Watched" engagement report annually instead of twice a year, starting in 2027. In other words, engagement hawks will have fewer data points to obsess over.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.
|
17.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26