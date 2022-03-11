|
11.03.2022 12:07:00
Netflix CFO Lays Out Path to 500 Million Subscribers
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has been under pressure lately. The company thrived at the pandemic onset when hundreds of millions of folks rushed to join streaming services while they were encouraged to stay home. Simultaneously, several production studios launched their own streaming services in response to the surging customer demand. Now that most businesses have reopened, Netflix is facing a reduction in demand. However, the new competition that entered during the pandemic is still there. Slowing demand and rising competition are signs of trouble, and Netflix stock has been down 41.8% in the last three months as a result. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
