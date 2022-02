Netflix Could Still Be a Good Investment, Despite Lackluster Numbers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) released its fourth-quarter earnings results, investors were disappointed to see slowing subscription growth numbers. The stock sold off following the results, but with its price-to-sales ratio at historic lows, could Netflix still be a good investment? In this video clip from "The Virtual Opportunities Show," recorded on Feb. 15, Motley Fool contributor Jose Najarro runs through the company's fourth-quarter numbers, and gives his perspective on how investors should approach the streaming giant. Continue reading