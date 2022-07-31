|
31.07.2022 12:15:00
Netflix Doesn't Need Good Ratings to Win the Streaming Wars
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has invested in its own slate of content for some time now, producing critically acclaimed films such as Roma and The Power of the Dog. Conversely, the streamer has also backed movies like Extraction and The Adam Project -- Netflix Originals ostensibly more concerned with stars and stunts than awards.And while the streamer has cited The Irishman and other prestige content as key to attracting and maintaining subscribers, spectacles like 6 Underground and Spenser Confidential are just as important, even if they are less appreciated by critics.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
