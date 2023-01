Netflix Earnings: An Exciting New Chapter Begins

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will go over Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q4 earnings report, which was much better than expected. The company also shared some exciting metrics with regard to its competitors and the succession plan now that Reed Hastings is stepping down as CEO.For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.Continue reading