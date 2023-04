Netflix Earnings: The Great News the Market Is Missing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) dropped its first-quarter earnings report Tuesday afternoon, and the update was a mixed bag.The leading streamer continued to grow at a sluggish pace as the company adapts to increased competition, a maturing market in North America, and the threat of a recession in much of the world, but it's also making progress in key growth areas like advertising.Revenue in the quarter grew just 4%, or 8% on a currency-neutral basis, to $8.16 billion, which was slightly below estimates at $8.18 billion. The company added just 1.75 million subscribers in the first quarter, usually a seasonally strong period for the company, and it reported earnings per share of $2.88, edging out estimates at $2.86. Continue reading