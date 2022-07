Netflix Expects to Return to Subscriber Growth In Q3

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are popping in after-market hours on Tuesday as investors received some upbeat news from the company. Not only did the streaming giant lose fewer subscribers than it anticipated, but management guided for a return to subscriber growth in the third quarter.The report is likely a breath of fresh air for Netflix shareholders after the stock has been battered and bruised during the year. Even including the stock's rebound in after-market hours, shares are down more than 60% in 2022 alone.Let's take a look at what management is saying in the company's second-quarter shareholder letter about Q2's results, as well as its expectations for the current quarter. And, of course, let's check on what Netflix's latest plans are for its long-awaited ad-supported tier.Continue reading