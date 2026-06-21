Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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21.06.2026 15:33:00
Netflix Finally Makes an Acquisition That Wall Street Actually Likes
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been jilted at the altar, and the market wasn't impressed -- even after walking away with a hefty consolation prize. Just last week, a report claimed that the leading premium streaming service was outbid for another high-profile property. Netflix refuted the report, claiming that it never made a formal buyout offer.The narrative has remained the same over the past year. The company behind the popular Love Is Blind matchmaking show is unlucky in love itself. Poor Netflix -- always the Emma, never the bride. But it finally seems to have made a love connection.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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