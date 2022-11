Netflix Gives Its Gaming Plans Another Boost

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been nearly a year since Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) launched its first mobile games. The initial slate of five titles has grown to 35 games, ranging from simple puzzles and tabletop games to fast-paced car racers and complex adventures.But that's just the beginning of Netflix's gaming ambitions. The company already has 55 additional titles in production, and the gaming segment keeps buying more developer studios. This week, for example, Netflix picked up Spry Fox, a maker of wholesome original games such as Cozy Grove and the Alphabear series.With Spry Fox under its wing, Netflix now controls six game development studios. Investors and fans might focus on Netflix's ad-supported streaming service and the upcoming suppression of password-sharing users, but the company has not slowed down its exploration of the gaming space.