Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
12.02.2026 18:07:00
Netflix Has Released 28 Seasons of Its Sales Growth Series. What Will Season 29 Look Like?
Few stocks have seen the long-term growth that streaming video pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has enjoyed throughout its history. For more than a quarter-century, Netflix has produced consistent annual revenue growth, and the company has become immensely profitable even as it has continued to innovate in many ways. Yet recently, Netflix stock has hit the skids as some investors fear that just as with all of its popular content, the streaming giant's growth story is eventually not going to get renewed for another season.In this second article in this series for the Voyager Portfolio on Netflix, you'll have the chance to put the information you learned from yesterday's article on Netflix's origin story within the context of financial performance. As you'll see, it didn't take long for Netflix to figure out how to make its business profitable, but the company's most impressive growth has come in recent years as its expansion initiatives have really started to pick in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
