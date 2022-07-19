|
19.07.2022 22:04:53
Netflix Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.44 billion, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $2.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $7.97 billion from $7.34 billion last year.
Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.44 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.20 vs. $2.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.96 -Revenue (Q2): $7.97 Bln vs. $7.34 Bln last year.
