|
18.10.2022 22:06:18
Netflix Inc. Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.40 billion, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $3.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $7.93 billion from $7.48 billion last year.
Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.10 vs. $3.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.13 -Revenue (Q3): $7.93 Bln vs. $7.48 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.8 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Netflix Inc.mehr Analysen
|15:30
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:11
|Netflix Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:09
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Netflix Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:01
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:30
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:11
|Netflix Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:09
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Netflix Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:01
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:11
|Netflix Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:09
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.03.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.10.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:30
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:36
|Netflix Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:01
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:15
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.10.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netflix Inc.
|281,60
|15,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung nach jüngster Erholung: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Der US-Leitindex tritt zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden unterschiedliche Entwicklungen beobachtet.