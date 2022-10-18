Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 22:06:18

Netflix Inc. Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.40 billion, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $3.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $7.93 billion from $7.48 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.10 vs. $3.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.13 -Revenue (Q3): $7.93 Bln vs. $7.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.8 Bln

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Netflix Inc. 281,60 15,24% Netflix Inc.

