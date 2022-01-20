20.01.2022 22:07:01

Netflix Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $607 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $542 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $7.71 billion from $6.64 billion last year.

Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $607 Mln. vs. $542 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $7.71 Bln vs. $6.64 Bln last year.

