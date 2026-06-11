Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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11.06.2026 17:18:59
Netflix Is Down 12% in 2026, While Roku Is Up 11%. Which Streaming Stock Is the Better Buy in June?
There's a divergence happening within the world of streaming entertainment. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), the pioneer in the industry, has seen its share price fall 12% in 2026 (as of June 10). Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), on the other hand, is up 11% this year.These companies have different operations. But investors might look at them as a way to allocate capital to a growing and tech-forward industry. The performance of their shares might provide an indication as to the direction their businesses are going in.Which of these well-known streaming stocks is the better one to buy in June?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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