Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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05.07.2026 04:00:00

Netflix Is Down 21% This Year. History Says This Is the Time to Buy.

At the time of this writing, shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are down 21% year to date and 42% over the past year -- a rough stretch to say the least. For a company that spent years as one of the market's favorite growth stories, the mood has soured. The last time investors gave up on this stock, though, the ones who held on were rewarded.Go back to April 2022. Netflix reported its first subscriber decline in more than a decade, and the stock fell 35% in a single day. It shed more than $54 billion in market value overnight and finished the year as the worst performer in the S&P 500, off about 60%. The narrative at the time was that streaming had peaked, and Netflix had run out of room to grow. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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