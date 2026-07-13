Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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13.07.2026 15:15:00
Netflix Is Down 43% From Its Most Recent High. History Says This May Happen Next
This hasn't been a great year for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The stock is down 19% to date as of writing. And even worse, it has declined about 43% from its most recent high. While the company remains the leader in streaming, Netflix's poor second-quarter guidance, a leadership change, and a long acquisition battle that failed to materialize have all taken a toll on the stock. Investors may wonder what will happen next and whether this is a good time to scoop up Netflix's shares on the dip. Previous instances of the stock dropping by 40% or more might give us a clue. Image source: The Motley Fool.In some cases, Netflix's massive declines bottom out at around 40%. That's what happened between mid and late 2018, when the stock dropped by that much and subsequently recovered.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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