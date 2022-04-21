|
21.04.2022 15:39:39
Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit
Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. However, the fact that Netflix lost subscribers quarter over quarter for the first time in a while and is projecting declining subscribers again in the second quarter suggests that management is worried its ad-free service has hit saturation in key markets.Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry. Here are two stocks that stand to benefit if Netflix embraces advertising on its platform. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
