21.10.2023 19:00:00
Netflix Is Getting Into Experiences, and It Could Be a Game Changer
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has transformed the entertainment industry by making your living room the center of entertainment.By disrupting the industry first through DVDs by mail and later video streaming, Netflix has allowed anyone paying a modest monthly fee to enjoy a smorgasbord of movies and TV shows without even having to get up from their couch. Along the way, the movie theater industry has been decimated, and the silver screen has lost its primacy.However, after staking its business on digital technology for so many years, Netflix now seems poised to tap into a business it has long shunned: brick-and-mortar experiences.
