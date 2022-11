Netflix Is Growing Up. Does That Make It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Video streaming platform Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been around for almost 20 years. The company was a pioneer in both the on-demand video rental business and content streaming. However, over the years, several other media outlets have invested heavily in rival streaming platforms, rendering Netflix a thing of the past.But unlike its burgeoning competition, Netflix was still one of the only streaming platforms that avoided using advertising as a revenue stream and was widely known to be lax with password sharing by its users. While the company has invested significant capital in producing its own original content, which has reaped benefits in the form of more subscribers, more often than not, Netflix has had no choice but to increase its subscription fees in an effort to grow revenue.During the Q3 earnings call, investors learned about management's playbook for bringing Netflix to the next level. And while not everyone might be a fan, the company is clearly laying the groundwork for becoming a maturing business. Let's dig in and analyze how Netflix might have unlocked some further value.Continue reading