Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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20.07.2026 10:36:00

Netflix Is on Track for Its Worst Year Since 2022. Is the Investment Thesis Still Intact After Its Latest Earnings Report?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock is down more than 26% year to date, putting it on pace for its worst annual performance since 2022. The company released its second-quarter earnings report after the closing bell on July 16, and in response, the market sent the stock down by 7.3% on July 17. Revenue marginally missed analysts' consensus expectations, while management's guidance was consistent with its previous outlook.Wall Street's negative reaction was more about the expectations game than the health of the business. Here's why Netflix is still in a solid competitive position in streaming.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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