Netflix Is Raising Prices: Why That's Good News for Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Streaming content pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) quietly raised prices in the U.S. and Canada last week. Millions of people flocked to the service at the pandemic onset as they were all of a sudden spending more time at home. That created a surge in demand for in-home entertainment, and Netflix benefited as a result. But Netflix is not alone; after getting a several-years-long head start, Netflix now has to deal with several major competitors. Therefore, Netflix's announcement of price increases has broader implications. Let's take a closer look at why this is good news for investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading