Netflix Is the Leader of Streaming, and It's Not Even Close

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After losing 1.2 million subscribers in the first six months of 2022, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was able to add 10.1 million net new members in the second half of the year. And this has helped drive the stock price higher: It's up 100% off its 52-week low (as of this writing). However, with revenue growth of just 6.5% in 2022 compared to 2021, along with the cutthroat competition in the streaming industry today, investors are worried that Netflix's days of dominating the space are a thing of the past. I'm here to ease these concerns.Here's why Netflix is still the clear leader in streaming.Continue reading