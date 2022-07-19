|
19.07.2022 16:15:00
Netflix Is Trying a New Anti-Password-Sharing Idea in Latin America
You know how Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) decided to take action against the revenue-draining effect of password-sharing customers, right? OK, cool. The company will absolutely do something about this issue on a global level, including in the good, old domestic market.And you remember how the video-streaming veteran started this effort with an anti-sharing experiment in a couple of Latin American countries. I'm sure you do. As a reminder, Netflix subscribers in Peru, Chile, and Costa Rica have seen some changes to their subscription agreement recently. Customers have been reminded that their subscriptions only cover one household, but they can now add support for up to two people living somewhere else in exchange for a small fee. All right.That three-country test is now fully activated, but early reports indicate that Netflix might need to try some other ideas. Some users in Costa Rica, Peru, and Chile found the new rules confusing, and Netflix's enforcement of these password-sharing restrictions seemed unequal and unfair during the weekslong rollout period.Continue reading
