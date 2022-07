Netflix Isn't Dead Yet: 3 Reasons to Bet on Its Comeback

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Coming into its second-quarter earnings report, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) had already been written off by much of the financial media.The company reported a surprise subscriber decline in Q1 and then shed another 1 million members in Q2. Even after a pop on better-than-expected Q2 numbers, the stock is still down roughly 70% from its peak last fall, showing how much faith investors have lost in the stock.While Netflix does face some challenges, that doesn't mean that the stock is a dud. In fact, the sell-off could be an excellent buying opportunity. Keep reading to see three reasons to keep the faith in the leading streamer.Continue reading