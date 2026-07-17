Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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17.07.2026 16:58:26

Netflix Just Changed How Often It Reports Engagement. Should Investors Worry?

On the surface, Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) second-quarter earnings report wasn't terrible. Revenue came in slightly below expectations, but grew 13% year-over-year, and earnings per share grew by 11% and came in ahead of what analysts had been looking for. Membership growth, pricing increases, and ad revenue growth all contributed to the double-digit growth.Even when it comes to forward guidance, there's not much to complain about. It gave a full-year outlook in line with its previous forecast and narrowed (but did not lower) its 2026 revenue guidance.However, there was one item that investors seemed to have fixated on-Netflix's user engagement. And the stock fell by about 10% shortly after the earnings release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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