Netflix Just Issued a Warning That All Media Stock Investors Must Hear

In its recent letter to shareholders, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shared a prediction for the future that could impact every major television and movie studio."As the competitive environment evolves, we may have increased opportunities to license more hit titles to complement our original programming," management wrote.Netflix built itself on the back of licensing other media companies' content. And after the media companies saw the success of Netflix , they tried to copy it. The last four years have seen almost every major media giant launch its own streaming competitor with varying degrees of success. But they all have one thing in common: They're all losing massive amounts of money while Netflix is printing cash.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel