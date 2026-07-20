Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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20.07.2026 17:00:00
Netflix Just Reported Earnings. Here's Whether the Stock Is Finally a Buy.
With its stock already down 44% from last June's peak, shareholders clearly weren't optimistic heading into Thursday evening's release of its second-quarter numbers. Yet somehow, streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) still managed to disappoint investors. Shares fell more than 8% in Thursday's after-hours trading, in fact, not so much in response to its second-quarter results, but in response to the company's Q3 2026 guidance. Further stoking the selling was the word that, going forward, Netflix will report its total viewing hours only once per year. The bears took that ball and ran with it, so to speak, deterring any would-be buyers waiting for a sign that it's time to dive in.This post-earnings stumble may well be the last of the sell-off, though. Indeed, if you can stomach the risk and the inevitable volatility, the stock is finally a buy.Netflix turned $12.56 billion worth of revenue into a per-share profit of $0.80 for the three months ending in June. That's up 13.4% and 11.1%, respectively, and essentially in line with analysts' expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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